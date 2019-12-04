District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Seifermann report the muzzleloader deer season is off to a slow start. They spent the past week conducting follow up from the firearms deer season, investigating a bear-related incident and issuing deer-possession permits.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) attended training at Camp Ripley. Slatinski monitored small-game hunters, trappers, and the opening of the muzzleloader deer season. He assisted a camper with collecting their belongings for departure at the seasonal closing of the Woodenfrog Campground. He also worked ongoing cases and took care of equipment maintenance. A background investigation for a potential hire was started.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports heavy snow continues and that slush, thin ice and deep snow resulted in no angling activity observed. Phone calls and comments continue about the lack of deer and general poor deer hunting this year. The winter storm arrived just in time for the muzzleloader deer opener, but no hunters were found afield. Equipment work continues. It appears a good, old-fashioned winter is upon us.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports that with snowy weather during the past few days, snowmobile activity has increased significantly over the region. Anglers have also taken advantage of the early ice this year. Many are having success within walking distance of public accesses. Zavodnik has observed varying reports of ice, with as few as 3 inches on some areas of the lake and as much as 10 inches on others. With that said, he advises ATV and snowmobile riders to use caution when out on the lakes, as we haven’t had optimal weather to make good ice yet. Zavodnik, the State Patrol, and local law enforcement responded to call Sunday afternoon involving a snowmobile going through the ice and partially sinking. Zavodnik worked with St. Louis County dispatch to identify where the stranded individual had fallen through and was transported via snowmobile to where EMS was standing by. Despite being wet and a little cold, the individual was found to have no apparent injuries.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) spent much of the past week following up on open deer-season cases. Help is wanted in identifying the hunter(s) responsible for shooting two deer in the same location in McCarthy Beach State Park on the last day of the firearms deer season. The deer were loaded up in a hurry. Please call the TIP line or Bozovsky directly. A snowstorm brought out the first snowmobilers of the season. It took Bozovsky only about a minute after leaving the office to find the first violation. Trappers are reminded to read the regulations book as a report of trappers targeting fishers, martens and bobcats was handled. The season doesn’t open until Dec. 21. Enforcement action was taken on various deer-hunting and snowmobile violations.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.