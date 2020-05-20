District 5 — Eveleth areaTuesday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports a busy weekend with lots of people out enjoying the warmer weather on Lake Kabetogama and Rainy Lake. Fishing was relatively slow on both lakes with water temperatures still a little cool for a good bite. Beaver-trapping issues were handled along with burning during a fire ban. People are reminded that a burning permit is needed to burn and restrictions are in place so only variance permits are being issued. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length walleyes, boat registration issues, angling license issues, and open burning during a burning ban.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) monitored the end of the beaver trapping season and fielded calls and concerns of nuisance beaver activity. Slatinski heard and responded to complaints of unpermitted open burning. Water temps are beginning to warm resulting in dock anglers starting to see more success. With the wind finally cooperating and temperatures warming there were plenty of people observed being kissed by the early season sun, and the next day they probably wished they had not exposed so much skin. Administrative tasks and equipment maintenance were completed.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports angling success remains poor overall, area lakes were checked, public access sites and area forest roads were monitored. Assistance was provided to DNR Forestry.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) continued to follow up with individuals concerning violations found during the spring trapping season and also checked anglers on Lake Vermilion. With the warm weather, Zavodnik was pleased to see more families out on the lake over the weekend, many with kids, enjoying the crappie bite. The majority of anglers checked during the week were also found to have great boating safety compliance. Enforcement action taken throughout the week included burning without a permit, no license in possession, multiple ATV violations, and failure to remove boat plug while transporting. Zavodnik wants to remind everyone that fawn season is rapidly approaching. Please be mindful if you notice one, and let it be.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, ATV riders, state park and invasive species enforcement. He worked a wetland draining complaint, a second walleye-carcass-dumping complaint in as many weeks, and taught a wildlife identification class. So far this year, nearly all folks observed paddling kayaks did not have PFDs on board. Kayaks are watercraft, and not as seaworthy as other craft, which makes PFDs a must. One life jacket deficient, a kayaker checked also had no fishing license and no trout stamp on a designated trout lake. Enforcement action was taken on no angling license, no trout stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and a number of ATV and boating violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and ATV activity. Fishing success remained limited this week. Numerous ATV complaints were received. Broughten also investigated a trespass complaint. Lack of rain has increased fire danger significantly.
