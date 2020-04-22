District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the walleye season came to a quiet close on the Rainy River as the cold and windy weather kept most people away. The remainder of the workload revolved around ATV enforcement, animal-related complaints, and assisting other agencies with incidents. People are reminded that burning restrictions are in place. People operating ATVs need to be respectful of the trails and forest roads.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports anglers have shifted their targets but are still venturing out onto the area waterways with mixed success. State campgrounds and facilities were checked and monitored. There seem to be more beaver trappers this year with overnight freezing and barely above-freezing temperatures during the day making for frustrating circumstances for some. Several wild-animal-related complaints were fielded.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports completing equipment work and maintenance, checking area forest roads and public access sites, and completing administrative tasks.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) responded to a brush fire that got out of control late Friday evening. Upon arriving, the individual was black from head to toe with soot while attempting to put out the fire on his own for several hours. The individual admitted that starting the fire with high winds in conjunction with kerosene was a bad idea but seemed to think that burning down the remaining trees for a better view of the water was his only option. Zavodnik continues to work trapping and OHV enforcement.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the stream trout and turkey openers, patrolled the state park, monitored ATV and OHM riders and beaver trappers, and served a Wetland Conservation Act Resource Protection Notification. An accidentally trapped otter, a person getting caught in a beaver trap, and a fire complaint were also dealt with. Bozovsky encountered 16 ATVs in a group, all illegally operating on a non-motorized state trail, causing rutting, consuming alcohol, and presenting a number of registration issues. Social distancing was not a consideration. Another large group of ATV riders gathered around their ATVs was encountered, though with fewer violation issues. Bozovsky reminded the physician in the group that social distancing was not being observed. Enforcement action was taken for numerous ATV, OHM, and operating-a-motor-vehicle-on-a-state-trail violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring ATV, trapping, and fishing activity. Cold weather slowed ice-out. ATV activity was high this week despite the weather. Broughten followed up on litter complaints and fielded calls regarding nuisance animals.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.