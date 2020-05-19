Jim Wood

Jean Wood shared this photo of the first fish Jim caught this season. The monster northern pike took several minutes to bring up to the boat, and it almost ripped apart the landing net, she reported. Jim caught it on an 8-pound test line. Since the couple didn’t want to risk the pike’s survival by keeping it out of the water long, they didn’t get a chance to measure it, but estimate it must have been 3.5-to 4-feet long, weighing nearly 25 pounds. “It was very exciting to say the least!,” she reported.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Recommended for you