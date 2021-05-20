Jane Wagner reports she had a visitor at 6 a.m. this morning: "A fawn was laying in front of our garage door this morning. The mother deer came and got it about 7:30."
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports deer often have two fawns, weighing eight pounds each, born seven months after breeding in November and December. Fawns have white spots that disappear after three to four months. They nurse for the first several months then remain with their mother for the next one to two years.
Fawns should be left where found. In most cases, the mother deer, doe, will be nearby, even if she is out of sight. Baby deer may be left alone for as long as three days. A doe with fawns may be aggressively protective - stay away from them for your own safety, and keep your pets away, too.