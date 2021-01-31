Even though much of the wildlife we enjoy seeing while summer fishing have migrated south, the decisions you make when stocking your tackle box for winter angling outing matter to their well being.
Officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s “Get the Lead Out!” program reminds anglers that ice fishing season offers an opportunity to become a lead-free angler
Tungsten tackle is more popular than ever for ice fishing because of the performance benefits. While it's fast drop rate, increased sensitivity, and higher density compared to a same-sized lead jig are all draws for anglers, few may realize the positive environmental impact of choosing tungsten over lead.
Making the switch from lead tackle to alternatives made from tin, steel, bismuth, and tungsten protects loons and other wildlife that ingest lead. An estimated 20 percent of loons die from lead poisoning annually, said an MPCA release.
List of lead-free tackle manufacturers here à https://www.pca.state.mn.us/living-green/manufacturers-nonlead-tackle