The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has added 581 new water bodies with 728 new impairments to the state’s impaired waters list.
The list notes the bodies of water that do not meet water quality standards.
More than a dozen watersheds were assessed in the report, which totals 5,774 impairments in 3,416 different bodies of water.
State and federal water quality standards are designed to protect lakes and streams for recreation, to support healthy fish and other aquatic life, and for other beneficial uses.
The 2020 impaired waters list includes water bodies in 14 watersheds as well as water bodies:
- 368 streams and 56 lakes that fail to adequately support fish and other aquatic life
- 69 streams and one Lake Superior beach that have bacteria levels high enough to potentially sicken recreational users
- 51 lakes and three streams with high levels of nutrients (i.e. phosphorus and nitrogen)
- 32 water bodies with excess levels of mercury in fish tissue
Eighty-five percent of Minnesota’s impairments are due to non-point pollution, including nitrogen, bacteria, chloride and phosphorus.
The 2020 impaired water list is the first to reflect the MPCA’s assessment of all 80 of the state’s major watersheds. The agency has completed its first cycle of statewide monitoring that began in 2008, as a result of funds from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
The 2020 impaired water list reflects the success of these efforts. The MPCA is proposing to remove four bodies of water from the list where restoration work has improved water quality. Sleepy Eye Lake in Brown County, Faille Lake in Todd County, and Waverly Lake in Wright County, now have nutrient levels low enough to meet recreational standards. Bacteria levels in a segment of Plum Creek, in Stearns County, are now low enough to meet recreational goals.
Addressing impaired waters
All 80 watersheds must have watershed restoration and protection strategy, known as WRAPS, developed by 2023. The WRAPS sum up years of research on water impairments, their causes, and proposed solutions to meet water quality goals, as well as set protection strategies for waters that are in good condition. Watershed districts then develop comprehensive watershed management plans focused on priority issues like flooding, habitat, water quality, and recreation. Those plans must be completed by 2025. Soil and water conservation districts or SWCDs, watershed districts, water management organizations, cities, counties, and townships play significant roles in implementing each plan.
The agency comprehensively evaluated water quality in eight watersheds each year for 10 years. As it begins the next 10-year cycle of watershed monitoring, the MPCA will use the baseline data from the first cycle to begin tracking water-quality trends.