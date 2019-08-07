Two public forums in August are aimed at starting a conversation about the process to obtain a local Dark Sky Park certification for Voyageurs National Park.
International Dark Sky Park certification promotes public education and astronomy-based recreation in parks while improving energy efficiency and reduced operational costs through outdoor lighting upgrades. That, in turn, creates economic opportunities for neighboring communities through astronomy-based tourism, said park officials in a news release.
Voyageurs National Park will host two public forums, where information about the Dark Sky Park certification and effective outdoor lighting principles will be discussed.
VNP Superintendent Bob DeGross said park staff are excited to begin the conversation with the local community about the preservation of dark night skies at the national park.
“This certification has the potential to be the perfect marriage of technology and education," he said. "Voyageurs National Park is one of the best places in America to see a breathtaking array of stars, planets, and neighboring galaxies.”
The certification carries no legal or regulatory authority. Instead, the certification demonstrates a commitment by parks to improve night skies through the use of more energy efficient, sustainable lighting. Certification also reaffirms the park's commitment to educate the public and gateway communities about the importance of park-friendly, outdoor lighting and opportunities to work together toward common goals.
The events are sponsored by Voyageurs National Park Association, or VNPA, the official partner of the park.
