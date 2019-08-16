The National Park Service marks its 103rd birthday Aug.25, and there’s a way for people to help celebrate locally.
Voyageurs National Park Association will partner with Voyageurs National Park and the Voyageurs Wolf Project to host a volunteer clean up day on Kabetogama Lake.
Volunteers will travel by boat to shorelines on Kabetogama and spend the morning picking up trash. After stopping for lunch, volunteers will be treated to an exclusive inside look at the research of the Voyageurs Wolf Project.
Registration for the event is required. Visit voyageurs.org/events for more information and to register. Be sure to bring a packed lunch, a filled water bottle, and appropriate clothing for a day outside picking up litter out in the park.
Questions? Visit voyageurs.org/events or call Voyageurs National Park Association at vnpa@voyageurs.org.
Voyageurs National Park Association is the official charitable partner of Voyageurs National Park. In partnership with the National Park Service, VNPA works to preserve the wild character and unique experience of Voyageurs by funding projects and programs that will sustain it for generations to come.
The National Park Service was created on Aug. 25, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act.