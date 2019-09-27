The Littlefork River Watershed is in its second cycle of the Watershed Restoration and Protection Project, or WRAP.
As a result, new, preliminary data will be made available about a recent surface water assessment.
Public events are scheduled for Oct.9 and 10 in Littlefork and Cook, respectively. Everyone is encouraged to attend. The events will discuss the preliminary findings as well as a project which will track the sources of excess sediment in the river and its tributaries.
The first event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Littlefork Community Building, 220 Main St. The second event is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the LaCroix Ranger District, 320 North Highway 53, Cook.
Following the presentations will be a casual open house, including refreshments throughout. For more information, contact Jolén Simon, Koochiching SWCD program coordinator, at 283-1180 or jolen.simon@koochichingswcd.org.
What’s a WRAP?
In 2012, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources initiated a 10-year WRAP to determine the quality of the water in the Littlefork River watershed and develop a long-range plan for keeping its water healthy. Each of the other 80 watersheds in Minnesota is undergoing a similar project over the next 10 years to extensively monitor the chemical and biological health of the watersheds’ lakes and streams.
The Littlefork River Watershed is one of 81 major watersheds in the state and encompasses a total area of 1,843 square miles. The 160-mile river begins in Lost Lake — west of Lake Vermillion, runs through portions of north St. Louis, Itasca, and Koochiching counties, where it drains into Rainy River. As part of the larger Rainy River-Lake of the Woods Basin, the Littlefork River flows to Lake of the Woods and finally into Hudson Bay and Canada.
In previous years, public events were held to discuss the MPCA’s monitoring and assessment report on the Littlefork River Watershed for Cycle 1. This report showed five segments of the river to be impaired for turbidity, or extra sedimentation causing cloudiness of the water, and one segment to be unsuitable for fish habitat.
Now, another series of community conversation events will occur to present new information as it becomes available during this second cycle of the WRAP.