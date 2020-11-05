Founded in 1965, the official charitable partner of Voyageurs National Park's name may have changed, but its mission has not.
Voyageurs Conservancy is the new name of what was called Voyageurs National Park Association. The group has served as advocate and partner to Minnesota's only national park, raising thousands of dollars to protect Voyageurs and grow a strong collective of park advocates.
The group'smission also remains the same: To keep Voyageurs National Park wild forever. Becoming the Voyageurs Conservancy reflects the group's expanding vision and commitment to the park, said a news release.
A major rebranding effort is aimed at better communicating and executing the group's vision as a leading national park partner.