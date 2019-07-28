A map specifically geared toward Voyageurs National Park visitors who travel the park by canoe or kayak has been designed in collaboration with National Geographic and the park.
The topographic maps feature recommended paddle routes along the shorelines of Voyageurs National Park, which are divided into labeled sections. Each section has a brief route description that includes highlights of what paddlers can expect to see, as well as any special conditions to be aware of, such as exposure to prevailing winds and areas of heavy boat traffic. The maps are printed on a durable, waterproof and tear-resistant material.
Maps are expected to be available at all Voyageurs National Park visitor centers in the coming weeks.
Paddlers planning on camping in the park are reminded that campsite reservations are required. Visitors may make reservations by going online at www.recreation.gov or by calling the National Call Center at (877) 444-6777.
Overnight tent visitors may find a summary of the reservation program and policies at the following link: https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/tent-camping.htm.
Instructions for making a campsite reservation can be found here: https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/making-a-tent-campsite-reservation.htm