Voyageurs National Park staff worked this past year on upgrading the existing Voyageurs Tilson Connector Trail. This section of trail consists of a new 400-feet of level dry terrain, through the boreal forest, and bypasses an existing wetland – making the trail accessible year-round. Once sufficient snowfall accumulates, the trail will continue be groomed for classic, cross country skiing.

