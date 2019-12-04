Voyageurs National Park staff worked this past year on upgrading the existing Voyageurs Tilson Connector Trail. This section of trail consists of a new 400-feet of level dry terrain, through the boreal forest, and bypasses an existing wetland – making the trail accessible year-round. Once sufficient snowfall accumulates, the trail will continue be groomed for classic, cross country skiing.
top story
New Tilson Connector Trail reroute in Voyageurs National Park
- VNP REPORT
- Updated
Tags
Laurel Beager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- CN partnership brings enhancements to Ranier
- Juvenile in custody in bomb threat
- Freshly-cut Christmas: Tree farm prepares for holiday all year
- Jenny Baron, 73
- Shirley Ann DeMarchi, 89
- Police Report - 11/26/19
- Louise Marie Ulch, 91
- FHS boys' hockey snaps losing streak in rivalry win
- UPS relocates to business park
- Randy Lynn 'Sag' Morlan, 66