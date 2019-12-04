Night-sky friendly lighting is the topic of a Voyageurs National Park-hosted brown bag lunch and learn session.
The session is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at VNP Headquarters, Highway 11 East.
Kristi Spohn, Sesco Lighting, and Cynthia Lapp, Starry Skies Lake Superior chapter of the Duluth-based International Dark-Sky Association, will discuss how to reduce light pollution and light for safety, protecting human health and northland habitat.
VNP is seeking designation as a Dark Sky Park. Because of the lack of artificial light in Borderland and VNP, the designation could be used to draw people who want to see stars and northern lights, but live in places where artificial lights interferes with the view.
Spohn's expertise is lighting for habitat-friendly conditions in commercial, tourism and residential contexts, working throughout the Gulf of Mexico and southern Atlantic coasts, as well as projects in Australia and Central America.
Lapp is a volunteer with Starry Skies Lake Superior, a 501(c)(3) non-profit chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association. She leads research and monitoring for the organization.