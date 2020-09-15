The local whitetail deer appear to be quite comfortable around the community these days. With the cooler temperatures, the their coats are shedding and growing darker and changing color as colder weather moves in. Soon, bucks will not be as comfortable around people when firearms season begins.
top story
Oh, deer
- Emily Gedde
-
- Updated
Emily Gedde
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- New city position: Blight enforcement
- Special meeting, public hearing drums up temporary solution
- New year, new staff
- Robert Donald "Cubby" Johnson
- COVID-19 update: Koochiching County - 95 positive cases, 3 deaths, total
- Eileen Anderson Clarke
- IFPD: Level 3 risk Salyers release notification
- Clifford “Cliff” Alvah Mathys, 40
- Police Report
- Duane Dale Janzen, 87