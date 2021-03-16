Ty Olson completed his Ski for Fire solo traverse of Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to Grant Portage on Lake Superior.
He completed the 27-day journey March 9 in 46 degree temperatures. It was an 80 degree contrast to what he experienced along the way, journaling on Day 12 about sunrise at -40 on Rainy Lake.
The unsupported 270-mile trek that started on the west shore of Rainy Lake Feb. 11, took Olson over 35 lakes and nine rivers and across 26 portages, as he pulled 150 pounds of gear in two sleds behind him as he skied.
He traveled solo, but met folks along the way and was escorted on the last mile to Lake Superior by a member of the Grand Portage Band of Ojibwe.
Originally from Grafton, N.D., Olson wanted to remind people that the American experiment has left many Native peoples impoverished and cold.” He raised $43,000 to help people on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota buy firewood.