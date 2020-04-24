With Earth Day on the horizon, the question has come up ‘What is the importance of local food production?’
Did you know that on average, produce in your local grocery store travels 1,500 miles from farm to plate? To accomplish this with vegetables that still looks good, vegetables are grown for their trait of longevity after being picked and for how well they ship. This is not necessarily a benefit to flavor. Old time flavorful heirloom varieties that have short shelf lives and may not have the prettiest color have been replaced with varieties that ship well. Local food production allows these varieties to still be grown. It is well known that fresher vegetables taste better as well as retain more nutrients.
In International Falls, the short growing season can pose an obstacle to local food production. For about 15 years now, I have been growing vegetables in two 26” by 24” high tunnels. I was introduced to high tunnels by University of Minnesota Extension Agent Terry Nennich. High tunnels are nothing more than a large hoop house. They are about 14-feet tall and have ends that open up to allow a small tractor to drive through to cultivate the ground in spring. They have allowed me to plant onions in mid- April, tomatoes and peppers in early May. Harvest of fall raspberries have gone to the end of October. The sides roll up to allow the control of internal temperature.
Plants that I have grown have ranged from heirloom peppers, tomatoes, onions, pumpkins and my favorite, fall raspberries. Tomato plants will grow on a string up to the 8-foot high support wire and then start on the way back down in early August. The extended growing season allows growers to grow varieties for more southern temperature zones. A 26” by 24” high tunnel will allow a grower to have onions on both outside rows and have six internal rows. Each row of peppers will have 32 plants and each row of tomatoes 13 plants. Tomatoes can produce up to 16 pounds per plant and peppers up to 11 fruits per plant. Irrigation is critical to a high tunnel. On warm days it has to be watered every day. Since it’s covered, no rain water is allowed in. So drip underground irrigation tape is required. The ground and irrigation tape is covered by black plastic. Which eliminates the need for herbicides. With no water getting on the plants, very few if any pesticides are needed.
Local food production has allowed me to meet many people I would have never met which has been enjoyable. Local food production also keeps money in town that normally would go to growers outside of the area.
So Wednesday, on Earth Day, think of local food production.