This is the time of year that you would usually see the Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District, SWCD, partnering with groups of local schools and municipalities to paint a message near local storm drains: “Dump No Waste, Drains to River.”
International Falls students in Grade six and Fort Frances students in Grade eight have been actively involved in this project since 2017. Each year, groups receive an educational presentation on how stormwater runoff can directly affect lakes, streams, and their tributaries before dividing into groups to pick up trash, paint the above message, and place informational door hangers on adjacent homes and businesses. They receive guidance from their school, the cities of International Falls and Ranier, the town of Fort Frances, and Koochiching County.
As with many events, COVID-19 has greatly hindered the ability to do this activity. This year, the Koochiching SWCD would like to bring this message to your home rather than on the streets.
What is stormwater runoff?
Stormwater runoff is water that comes from ice and snow melt or rainfall that flows over any paved or hard surface which does not allow water to soak in such as roads, parking lots, driveways and rooftops.
Why is it important?
Stormwater itself is not usually a problem unless it is causing flooding. The real pollution problem occurs in what flows along WITH the water. As water runs over surfaces, it picks up and carries numerous pollutants. Once the water goes into the drains you see on the side of the road, it is routed directly to our rivers, streams and lakes. Anything on the ground that can be carried by water could end up in our waterways. These pollutants can vary from antifreeze, grease, oil, litter, road salt and sand, fertilizers, pesticides to pet waste bacteria, soap from washing a vehicle, etc.
So what does this mean for us? It means that there are small actions we can all take to ensure that our water is safe to drink and swim in, that our aquatic ecosystems do not become impaired, and in a longer time scale, we can positively affect our fisheries and the beauty that we love in the Rainy Lake and Rainy River area.
What can I do at home?
Fortunately, we live in an area where the people value the quality of Rainy Lake, our rivers and our streams! This means that impairments are few. To keep it that way, here are some easy things you can do in your everyday life:
- Reduce impervious surfaces (hard surfaces, such as concrete or roofing, that don’t absorb water as well) so stormwater can soak into soil naturally and replenish our groundwater.
- Car Washing: Use products that are more environmentally friendly, particularly for washing cars in driveways. Look for products that are biodegradable and phosphate-free.
- Plant native trees and plants that soak up stormwater before it enters storm drains.
- Always keep drains clean and open so they can drain freely.
- When lawn mowing, blow grass clippings back on your lawn and not in the street.
- When raking leaves, bag them!
- Encourage others to properly dispose of trash and waste so our streets and storm drains stay clean.
- Promote beauty in the Borderland - remember: only rain goes down the storm drain.