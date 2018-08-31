The 2018 Sustainability and Homesteading Expo is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Orr Center, 10690 Highway 23, Orr.
Admission is a $1 donation to the Orr Center, a community-centered non-profit organization fostering sustainability through events, projects and programs.
Preregistration of classes with fees is encouraged to guarantee a seat and handouts. See info@orrcenter.com, www.orrcenter.com, or call 218-780-5300 for more information.
Main speakers include Jerry Ford, who at noon will discuss growing garlic in Minnesota. Class fee is $10. Ford is owner of a fourth-generation sustainable farm in Howard Lake.
Jeff Purdy, at 12:30 p.m., will provide an “introduction to solar.” The class fee is $10. Purdy is a master electrician and solar expert who has lived “off the grid” for more than 20 years.
Marshall Helmberger will lead a discussion and provide handouts on building a solar greenhouse, which can extend the growing season from March 1 to Dec. 1 with little or no use of supplemental heating.
Jackie Clay Atkinson, author, speaker and “homesteader,” will lead two sessions on “Fearless Pressure Canning.” Class fee is $10. She will provide a detailed how-to of pressure canning from vegetables, to meats, and mixed recipes.
Other classes involve identifying the forest invasive species led by Steve Horndt, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forester; a review of the 2018 severe storm season by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist Joseph Moore; and shoreline best management practices by Phil Norvitch, resource conservationist with the North St. Louis County Soil and Water Conservation District.
In addition, the expo will feature vermicomposting and Master Gardener displays, renewable energy systems and “self-reliant” workshops.