The first in a series of science talks will feature wetlands and be held Thursday as a part of the “Pints for the Park” program.
Voyageur National Park biologist Reid Plumb will give an update on the park’s wetland restoration efforts at 6 p.m. in a presentation at Loony’s Brew in Ranier. Pints for the Park is a program by Voyageurs National Park Association, the official charitable partner of Voyageurs National Park. In partnership with the National Park Service, VNPA works to preserve the wild character and unique experience of Voyageurs by funding projects and programs that will sustain it for generations to come.
Plumb’s talk serves as the first in a series of science talks to be held at Loony’s Brew in Ranier and the Rainy Lake Visitor Center, east of Ranier, over the next few months.
His focus on the wetlands will explain why they are an important part of the Voyageurs National Park ecosystem and what is being done to make them healthy.
“While at first glance they may not seem as scenic as other areas of the lakes, wetlands are full of life,” said a news release from the Voyageurs National Park Association. “Rare birds flock to the wetlands, and northern pike spawn in their waters. Other wildlife, too, rely on the important habitat that wetlands provide, and wetlands also play host to Minnesota’s iconic wild rice.”
In recent decades, native wetland areas have been over taken by an invasive, hybrid species of cattails, which spread much more aggressively than the native broadleaf cattails, and out-competes native vegetation.
The cattails form dense, thick mats that dominate wetland areas and crowd out other plants. These mats decrease habitat size for native plants and aquatic wildlife, both by taking up space and by preventing wildlife from accessing the water. Large pieces of the mats can also break off and be blown around the lake, creating navigation hazards.
Since 2017, Voyageurs National Park has been working to combat these invasive cattails and restore native wetlands. Using large machines, the non-native cattails have been mechanically removed and chopped up near the Rainy Lake Visitor Center and in Rudder Bay on Kabetogama Lake.
As park staff work to restore these important habitats, they’re making way for the reintroduction of native species like muskrats.