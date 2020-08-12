A state report released Monday shows environmental regulation, education and partnerships have played a role in changing the water quality on Rainy River from heavily polluted to excellent in the past 68 years.
It’s something local folks know well.
Many recall casting a lure into the river, only to reel in more fiber than fish. And now, the river’s recovery is displayed during the spring walleye and sturgeon seasons, when anglers from across the nation come for a chance catch and release record breakers.
But that isn’t the end of the story, say staff with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Now, the focus will turn to considering sediment from a tributary and how that effects algal blooms downstream.
Mike Kennedy, MPCA watershed project manager for the Rainy River, said Monday during a teleconference that international and local partners, including the Koochiching and Lake of the Woods Soil and Water Conservation Districts has led to healthy, clean water that’s good for tourism, recreation and more.
The next step, he said, has already been launched this summer: a 2-year study to establish a “sediment fingerprint” that will help researchers find out where sediment comes from, where it is stored, when it is available from a storm to wash downstream and its effect on algal blooms in Lake of the Woods.
“The Littlefork River, as local folks know, is turbid and cloudy, with muddy water every spring...,” he said. “Sediment particles wash into Rainy River and into Lake of the Woods. We’re trying to understand the role of sediment from the Littlefork and how that’s related to algal blooms at Lake of the Woods.”
Nicole Blasing, MPCA watershed manager, said the ongoing work to understand the sediment issues, sources and potential impact downstream will include the agricultural community.
The MPCA report cites the need to continue to protect sensitive headwaters lakes and streams to ensure spawning for multiple game species. Protections are needed from future development and land use changes. For the report and supporting images, visit the MPCA website at www.pca.state.mn.us.
Meanwhile, she said MPCA staff were excited announce Rainy River’s recovery.
“This is a great, positive story,” she said. “This is really a celebration of great work done over the many years.”
Jesse Anderson, MPCA research scientist, called Rainy River a jewel in northern Minnesota and Northwestern Ontario.
The River is remarkably different today than it was 100 years ago, and into the 1970s, he said.
“It was seriously polluted and unfit for recreation and a threat to public health,” he said.
He credited the work form local, state, tribal, partners including the community of Indus and other cities, who cleaned up wast water and other pollution.
“The river responded and the fish responded, especially the sturgeon,” he said. “This has been a remarkable recovery.”
The river in the early parts of the 20th Century had bacteria counts that were “sky high,” clearly exceeding state and provincial standards.
Now the river not only meets standards, but exceeds them for recreation and the protection of aquatic life, the researchers said.
Lake sturgeon, essentially extinct in Rainy River during much of the 20th Century, survived by going up the tributaries.
When Rainy River was cleaned up, the fish came back, they said.
Before environmental regulations, wood fiber from the paper industry was choking the Rainy River. In 1952, state researchers had to dig through three feet of wood waste to find the river’s water. In addition, raw sewage from cities and towns once flowed into the river. The industrial and municipal discharges fouled the water with sediment that made it cloudy, toxins that harmed river life and recreation, and caused low oxygen levels that harmed fish and other creatures.
We still recall
Local folks shared their thoughts about the river in posts to The Journal’s Facebook page this week, recalling the foam, the smell and the concern.
Roland Wallestad: “I remember fishing sturgeon and seeing the distinct line in the water where the clean Big Fork River met the dirty Rainy River. Also pulling up your line every hour or so to clean all the gray fiber sludge off my worms so the sturgeon could find them.”
Jerry Nord: “And seeing those big globs of ‘foam’ floating down the River. I remember people saying in the ‘70s it would take 100 years to clear the river. Thankfully, they were wrong.”
Peggy Vigoren: “I remember huge amounts of dirty yellow foam in the river. I remember black soot on the windowsills and heavy smelly smog in the air. Thank goodness for those water and air quality regulations that cleaned up our river and our air.”
Bobbi Brekke: “My mom talks about going to play in the foam as a kid, down river from the paper mill.”
And comments were made about the current water quality, as well.
Karen Devin commented that her children have been swimming in the river this year “and it is also nice and sandy.”
Patty Dault-Beauchane urged officials to “Keep the regulations going,” which was encouraged by Jaci Wallen Otto, who posted, “Indeed!”
Road to recovery
Regulation, education, and industry partnerships led to the dramatic decreases in pollution and sewage discharges to the river, and the water quality in the Rainy River has significantly improved, the MPCA staff said.
“The Rainy River is a vital economic and cultural bond between the United States and Canada,” MPCA commissioner Laura Bishop said earlier. “With all partners working together — including federal, state, and local governments, Tribal Nations, industry, and environmental advocates — we have moved the river from near total destruction to one of the most treasured fishing spots in North America that is also integral to the health of economies on both sides of the border.”
Though it would take several decades to turn the Rainy River around, two pieces of legislation set the river in the right direction: Canada’s Environmental Protection Act in 1971 and the United States’ Clean Water Act in 1972. In addition, the International Rainy River Water Pollution Board was established on Jan. 18, 1966, to assist the International Joint Commission in complying with a directive from the two governments to address pollution in the Rainy River. By the early 1980s, pollutants had dropped dramatically on both sides of the border.
The Rainy River is now considered a world-class fishery for sturgeon and walleye, and one of the top five places in the U.S. to catch a 10-pound walleye or a four-foot or larger sturgeon. Other aquatic life, such as insects that provide food for fish and birds, are also doing well.
The Rainy River report is the fourth in a series on big river systems in Minnesota. Previous reports have focused on the Upper Mississippi, Minnesota, and Red rivers. The MPCA is now working on its assessment of the St. Croix River.