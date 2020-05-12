Kari Benedix Gansch and her and Abby Gansch took a Mother's Day evening ride and reported they hit the brakes after seeing what Kari described as "This beautiful, but odd looking deer with about 7 others, eating grass." With a little homework, she said she discovered it is a piebald deer. Only 2 percent of all whitetail deer are piebald, and it's a rare occurrence to see one, she noted adding that she wanted to share it with others.
top story
Rare sight
Laurel Beager
-
- Updated
Laurel Beager
