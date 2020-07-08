Recent lightning activity resulted in a wildland fire within Voyageurs National Park.
On Tuesday afternoon, park staff responded to the fire located about a quarter mile south of Staege Bay on Sand Point Lake and contained the fire to 0.1 acre in size. The fire was in a remote, rugged area of the park and possesses no immediate threat to the public. The National Park Service continues to monitor this fire.
A United States Forest Service (USFS) Helicopter out of Ely, Minn., dropped water on the fire, assisting the fire crew in containing the fire due to the difficult access. As of July 8, 2020, the Staege Bay Fire is fully contained.
Park staff urge all visitors to use extreme caution while having campfires when the fire danger level is high in the Borderland region, including Voyageurs National Park. Currently, campfires are still permitted in established fire rings. Make sure all campfires are tended and completely extinguished before leaving the campsite.
Park staff encourage the public to report fires in the park by calling the park’s 24-hour dispatch at (440) 546-5945 or 911.