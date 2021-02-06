As part of the agency’s efforts to set deer population goals, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment regarding the management efforts in several northern Minnesota permit areas.
Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL – International Falls) encourages deer hunters and other Minnesotans interested in conservation to submit their feedback.
“In Minnesota, we value our deer herd, and as the wildlife management professionals at the DNR work to manage the population, public engagement is important,” Rep. Ecklund said. “I hope folks will take some time to share about their experiences and observations so we can continue our important work to protect the health and integrity of our deer population.”
The DNR is in the second year of a four-year statewide population goal-setting process, with several geographic blocks addressed annually. This year, the agency is focusing on the deer populations in northeastern Minnesota. The area for which the DNR is seeking input includes permit areas 176, 177, 178, 119 and 132, ranging from just south of Hibbing and Virginia north to the Canadian border.
The public input period will be open from Monday through Feb. 28. More information is available on the DNR’s website.