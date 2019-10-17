The National Park Service will host two public workshops in November to get input on a proposed development plan for the Kettle Falls Historic District in Voyageurs National Park.
The site development plan provides the park with a road map to enhance the visitor and employee experience in the area.
The plan will consider a range of employee housing options; overnight opportunities for visitors; improvements to recreational amenities and day-use areas, landscaping, accessibility, and wayfinding; and access for boats, houseboats, and seaplanes.
Public input is vital to the success of this planning process, say park staff.
“The park is interested to know if our ideas are on the right track, totally off the rails, or missing important concepts,” said Voyageurs National Park Superintendent Bob DeGross.
Kettle Falls is located at the end of the Kabetogama Peninsula, park staff report. The area has been used by various peoples throughout history. American Indians once gathered and hunted at the falls, voyageurs paddled and portaged through the area with their goods and furs, and prospectors stopped on their way to gold mines at Rainy Lake.
The Kettle Falls Hotel, built during the 1910s, initially served dam builders, lumberjacks, commercial fishermen, trappers, and traders. Later, tourists became the hotel’s primary patrons.
Today, Kettle Falls is a popular destination for Voyageurs National Park visitors and has several docks, scenic trails, and lodging options. The Kettle Falls Hotel and adjacent villas operate from late May through mid-September and are the only lodging available in the park.
Check for future updates, public meeting notices, or get other information at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/kettlefalls or contact DeGross at Voyageurs National Park, 360 Highway 11 East, International Falls, MN 56649; 218-283-6606; bob_degross@nps.gov.