Mother Nature seems to have chased Old Man Winter from Borderland quickly in the past few days.
In response, a few signs of the times — between seasons — are appearing giving the promise of an early spring.
Voyageurs National Park is no longer recommending travel on frozen lake surfaces within the park.
And, Tim Lessard, Ranier, reported Tuesday he has spotted gulls and swans on the Rainy River, east of International Falls. He also was among the first to report the bird’s return one day earlier in 2020.
The gulls of Borderland have returned, and that means, according to local folk lore, three more snowstorms before Old Man winter tucks in the for summer.
On Tuesday, when temperatures climbed into the 60s pushed by high winds, VNP officials reported that ice conditions are deteriorating quickly. Standing water and large areas of slush are appearing on frozen lake surfaces.
Park trail markers and hazard signs will be removed this week.
This year’s ice roads and all snowmobile routes are closed, as well as the Sphunge Island sledding hill. Other winter recreation trails in Voyageurs National park are no longer being maintained.
Visitors are welcome to come and hike the Oberholtzer Trail, the Rainy Lake Recreation Trail, and other park trails as conditions permit.
The Rainy Lake Visitor Center is open Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and park headquarters is open Monday through Friday 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m.