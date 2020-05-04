Sam Skime reported to The Journal Monday that he had traveled on Rainy Lake from Bohman's landing to Kettle Falls Friday evening, when his boat was unimpeded by ice.
With May 1 being ice out, fourth grader Madison Gordon is the winner in The Journal's annual predictions, guessing that date.
In April, The Journal asked fourth-grade students in Katie Winkel's fr their guesses as to when a boat would be able travel from Rainy Lake’s Island View to Kettle Falls 2020.
Gordon said she picked that date "because it was getting pretty warm out and I'm hoping it will again soon.
There’s no grand prize to the person who either guesses correctly, or lands on the date closest to the 2020 ice out, however, The Journal has promised the winner earns year-long bragging rights.