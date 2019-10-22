Efforts to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters played out last week with the first statewide youth hunt.
Larry Petersen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area wildlife supervisor, said Tuesday that earlier years brought youth hunts to the northwest and southeast corners of the state.
This year was the first option statewide for the youth hunt that allowed people age 10 through 17 to hunt with a special license, and an adult, starting last Thursday and ending Sunday, he said.
“It’s a new opportunity,” he said. “It gets young people exposed to hunting.”
He said the youth hunt was scheduled to coincide with annual teacher conferences, which keeps most students home, held annually on the third Thursday and Friday of October.
That weekend also often offers better weather for hunters than the traditional November deer season, and helps adult hunters to take the time to mentor young hunters without sacrificing their own hunting time, Petersen said.
“Through exposure and good weather conditions, we’re hoping some kids continue to hunt throughout their lives,” he said.
While he said Tuesday it’s too early for complete numbers, 40 deer were harvested in the first two days of the youth hunt in the three local permit areas, 103, 108 and 119 combined.
The weekend weather was fortunate for youth hunters and their guardians or mentors, he said, noting the four days of the hunt were preceded and followed by rainy, wet weather. “They got a good break,” he said of the young hunters.
Petersen said it’s likely the state will continue the youth hunt in future years, noting youth hunters are bound by the same harvest targets as the normal deer hunt. If they hunt in a permit area that allows only bucks to be harvested during the regular season, youth hunters may only take bucks during that hunt.
“By permit area designation is how we manage the overall population,” he said, adding the early youth hunt isn’t a large impact on the harvest overall.
He expects resource managers will monitor the youth hunt over the years to ensure it does not affect deer populations, he said.
“Maybe some permit areas in the state, where there would be a lot of youth hunters, may take more careful monitoring,” he stated.
Overall, he said the deer population is in good shape, with enough time passed from the severe winters of 2014 and 2015 to assist in recovery.
He also said after several years of youth hunts, more information will be known about its impact, with trends known about how many young hunters continue hunting into adulthood.
“Offering more opportunity, together with overall dropping hunter numbers, it becomes more apparent that as we lose hunters, we can be more and more flexible with options,” he said. “Opening the opportunity for recruitment is one of them.”
He urged anyone with a comment or feedback to give their thoughts via the DNR’s website, by calling him at 286-5434, or stopping in his office on Highway 11 East.
“We do take that feedback and consider it for any kind of future tweaks in our season management,” he said.