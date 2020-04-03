Several roads and trails in state forests, state parks, recreation areas, and wildlife management areas will close temporarily because they are not firm enough to support vehicle traffic without causing damage. Depending on weather conditions, the temporary closures could remain in effect until sometime in May.
“Each spring, forest roads and trails become wet and fragile and we use closures to protect them from damage,” said Dave Schuller, state land programs supervisor for the DNR’s Forestry Division. “We ask that people use good judgment, obey the closures, and check the DNR website for updates.”
Users should pay particular attention to state forest closures. Forest roads and trails are listed individually, rather than listing a general closure for the whole forest. Roads that can handle vehicle traffic, will remain open but may be restricted by vehicle weight. Signs will be posted at entry points and parking lots. For information on road closures, log on to mndnr.gov/closures.
Information is updated on Thursdays by 2 p.m. However, closure signs may be in place before the website is updated.
Road and trail closure information is also available by contacting the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us, 888-646-6367 or 651-296-6157, (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday).
For information on roads and trails on county land, contact the county directly.
Kabetogama State Forest; 218-757-3274
03/13/2020
- Camp 90 Road: CLOSED to vehicles over 4Ton/axil
- Diamond Match Road: CLOSED to vehicles over 2000lbs GVW
- Elbow Lake Grade: CLOSED to vehicles over 4Ton/axil
- North Ash Lake Road: Gate closed 3/16. Closed to vehicles over 2000 lb GVW
- Pearl Lake/Johnson Farm Road: Gate closed 3/16. Closed to vehicles over 2000 lb GVW
- Sheep Ranch Road: CLOSED to vehicles over 4Ton/axil
- Townline Road: Closed to vehicles over 4 TON/axil
Koochiching State Forest
State forest roads are open. Roads may be impassable due to snow cover. Logging activity, use caution.
- Biondich Road: Closed to vehicles over 2000 lbs GVW
- Cutfoot Road: OPEN to vehicles under 4 tons per axle.
- Dentaybow Road: Closed to vehicles over 2000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight.
- Holmstrom Spur Road: Open to vehicles under 4 tons per axle.
- Rifle Range Road: The gate close March 20.
- Section 10 Road: Closed to vehicles over 2000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight.
- South Lofgren Road: Open to vehicles under 4 tons per axle.
Pine Island State Forest
- Roads may be impassible due to snow cover. Seasonal weight restrictions in to effect on 3/13/20. See individual roads for their restrictions. 218-278-6651 03/31/2020
- Anderson Road: Road Closed 11/07/2019
- East Gemmell: Open to vehicles under 4 tons per axle. 03/26/2020
- Flowing Well Road: Open to vehicles under 4 tons per axle. 03/26/2020
- Hendrickson's Camp Road: Closed to vehicles over 2000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight. 03/27/2020
- Lindford Ditch Grade: Closed to vehicles over 2000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight. South of the power lines is closed to ALL motorized traffic. 03/27/2020
- Little Tamarack Rd: Road closed due to wet conditions. 03/31/2020
- Pine Island Road: Closed to vehicles over 2000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight. 03/27/2020
- Pine Island Road West: Closed to vehicles over 2000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight. 03/27/2020
- Toumey-Williams Road: Closed to vehicles over 2000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight. 03/27/2020
- West Gemmell: Open to vehicles under 4 tons per axle. 03/26/2020
- Wildwood Road: Open to vehicles under 4 tons per axle.