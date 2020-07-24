With the impending shortage of staff, starting Monday there will be no dine-in services at the Kettle Falls Hotel restaurant in Voyageurs National Park.
The suspension in service is due to staff shortages and not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a park news release.
Minor food services such as frozen food may be served when available in the bar and outside.
The hotel remains open to visitors with fuel, barroom, and portage services still in full operation.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the website at www.nps.gov/voya and www.Voyageurs.org/visitorinfo and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.