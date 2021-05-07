'Take a Mom Fishing Weekend' — when Minnesota-resident moms can fish without purchasing a license — is Saturday to Sunday.
This special weekend is defined in Minnesota statutes as the weekend that coincides with Mother’s Day.
Mothers who are residents of Minnesota can fish without a license during Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, when they can fish only for species that have open fishing seasons.
Most years, under Minnesota law, the fishing opener and Take a Mom Fishing Weekend fall on the same weekend, but not this year. Per state law, the 2021 fishing opener is Saturday, May 15.
Though the walleye season won’t be open for the 2021 Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, fishing is open for several other species, including crappie, sunfish, and under-appreciated fish like buffalo, sucker, bullhead or sheepshead.
Anglers be aware: There is an error in the printed version of the Minnesota Fishing Regulations book regarding the dates for Take a Mom Fishing Weekend. The correct dates are May 8-9.