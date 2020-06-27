Jeff Friendt shares this photo of showy lady’s slipper along Highway 11. The flower is Minnesota’s state flower. Since 1925, the state has regulated the collection and commercial sale of this species. The showy lady’s-slipper is one of 43 orchid species that grow in Minnesota. Many people consider it the most beautiful flower in the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website notes.
top story
The showy lady shows up
Laurel Beager
