On Thursday, the west access of the Kab-Ash Trail, located on the Salmi Road in the Kabetogama township, will be temporarily closed; Voyageurs National Park staff ask that visitors utilize the trailheads on the east side of the trail, which are located along the Ash River Trail and the Meadwood Road.
All other park trailheads remain open. The public is encouraged to get outdoors and enjoy park areas, which are open to visitors year-round with no entrance fee.
Though hunting is not allowed within park boundaries, hikers are encouraged to wear orange as a safety precaution while in the woods during the upcoming deer hunting season.
In addition, the park reminds hunters that hunting and trapping of any type or manner is prohibited on national park lands and all waters within the boundary of the park.
Taking any animal within the boundaries of the park is prohibited. This includes taking any animal that has entered the park boundary after being shot outside the park.
Although most park boundaries are not posted, it is the responsibility of the hunter to know his or her location. Questions should be brought to a park ranger in advance of planned hunting activities near Voyageurs National Park.