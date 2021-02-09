International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Tuesday: The guys have been out grooming on a regular basis. The trails are all in pretty good shape after the last couple inches of snow fall we got.
The trail to Birchdale has been packed and we are hoping that this cold snap will finally freeze up the beaver dam issues that we have been having so the groomer can get through.
The Arrowhead is still currently closed due to bridge work and is rerouted down the Slatinski Trail.
It’s cold out there so please ride safe!
Polar Polers Ski Club
Friday: Just in case there’s a nut who wants to skate today or the next few days, I rolled the skate lane at Tilson this morning.
Feb. 1: Lots of nice new snow here, folks. Yr groomers have been busy! Did Manka yesterday and Tilson today.