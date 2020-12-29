International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Pres. Jim Bigler: We received a little more snow and the recent cold weather has helped firm up the swamp areas. Groomer operators will head out to the east end this week to widen and pack down the grassy areas. Ranier route will also be groomed.
When your out on the trails please be careful. With the high wind last week there could be hazards on the trails. Also please stay on the trail and out of peoples yards. We don’t want you risking us losing any of our trail system. Remember if you enjoy snowmobiling, join a club.
Voyageurs National Park
Ski Trails
- Echo Bay Ski Trail (west Kabetogama area): Open, not packed or tracked
- Rainy Lake Recreation Trail: Open, not packed or tracked
- Black Bay Ski Trail (west Rainy Lake area): Not Open
- Tilson Connector Trail (west Rainy Lake area): Open, not packed or tracked
- Kab-Ash Trail (Kabetogama & Ash River area): Open, not packed or tracked
Snowshoe Trails
- Black Bay Beaver Pond Trail (west Rainy Lake area): Not Open
- Blind Ash Bay Trail (Ash River area): Open
- Oberholtzer Trail (west Rainy Lake area): Open
- Sullivan Bay Trail (Ash River area): Open
- Rainy Lake Recreation Trail: Open
Voyageurs National Park has many snowshoe sizes and shapes available free-of-charge during regular visitor center hours. Cross country skis are available at the Rainy Lake Visitor Center. Adult and child-sized skis, boots and poles are available free-of-charge during regular visitor center hours. Call the Rainy Lake Visitor Center at (218) 286-5258 for availability..