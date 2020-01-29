Polar Polers Ski Club
Wednesday: In honor of temperate climate we groomed and tracked all of Tilson Creek ski trails this morning. Get out, enjoy the weather! We have also been posting signs to identify each trail segment. A few more for the Blue yet to do.
Jan. 26: Because it is so very nice outside, the groomer ran the Ginzu over the skate lane on Green, Orange, Yellow, and Red this morning. Then he skied it this afternoon and the skating was perfect,
Voyageurs National Park
Jan. 24: The Kabetogama Ice Road is now open for approximately 2.6 miles - beginning from the Kabetogama Visitor Center boat launch - and includes a safety barricade and turnaround area at the end. The Sphunge Island sledding hill is open.
Very large, deep pockets of slush currently make the Rainy ice road and Kabetogama ice rink unsafe to open. Staff will continue to work in these area and recheck conditions regularly.
All snowmobile trails are currently open with the exception of the blue trail, which remains closed due to hazardous levels of slush.Crews are grooming trails as often as possible; heavy slush levels prevent all trails from being groomed as quickly as usual.
With lots of snowfall and warming temperatures, riders are encouraged to use strong caution, especially if riding in areas off the staked snowmobile trails on the lake surface - groomed trails are currently the safest places to ride. Crews report very large, deep pockets of slush all over the lake surfaces beyond the groomed trails.
Pressure ridges are still staying stable. Most portages remain in good shape, but maintain caution when crossing.
Please check back or view our Facebook page for the most up-to-date conditions. Voyageurs National Park Facebook page is a public page. One does not have to have an account to access and view postings.
Snowmobile Trails
- International Falls to Kettle Falls (Purple Trail): Open and Staked
- Rainy Lake/Black Bay to Kabetogama Lake to Ash River (Green Trail): Open and Staked
- Ash River to Crane Lake (Green Trail): Open and Staked
- Chain of Lakes (Dashed Black Trail): Open and Staked
- Ash River to Kettle Falls (Yellow Trail): Open and Staked
- East Namakan Lake to Sand Point Lake (Blue Trail): Not Open
- Rudder Bay (Orange Trail): Open and Staked
The snowmobile speed limit within the park is 45 mph on frozen lake surfaces and 25 mph on all overland portages. Speed limit signs are posted at trail heads and overland portages.
Ice roads
- Rainy Lake Ice Road: Not Open
- Rainy Lake Dryweed Loop: Not Open
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road: Open out 2.6 miles
- Kabetogama Lake Ice Road West and East Spur Roads: Not Open
Ski Trails
- Echo Bay Ski Trail: Packed and Tracked
- Rainy Lake Recreation Trail: Packed and Tracked
- Black Bay Ski Trail: Packed
- Tilson Connector Trail: Packed and Tracked
- KabAsh Trail: Not Packed or Tracked
Snowshoe Trails
- Black Bay Beaver Pond Trail: Open
- Blind Ash Bay Trail: Open
- Oberholtzer Trail: Open
- Sullivan Bay Trail: Open
- Rainy Lake Recreation Trail: Open
Snowshoe and Cross-Country Ski loans are available for the 2019-2020 winter season at the Rainy Lake Visitor Center. Check the visitor center's winter hours to plan your visit.
Sledding Hill
- Sphunge Island, Kabetogama Lake: Open