Adult and youth trappers can get their 2018 Minnesota trapper education certification in a two-part class planned for this fall.
The certification is needed by people who want to trap born after Dec. 31, 1989, who have not been issued a trapping license in a previous year. State law requires those people to have a trapper education certificate to obtain a trapping license.
People must be at least age 11 to attend the class presented by the Minnesota Trappers Association and MTA certified instructors Matt Hartzler and Lloyd Steen.
Registration for the class must be done in advance of the Sept. 28 field day by calling Hartzler at 218-377-4395.
The two parts of the class are as follows:
- Prior to the Sept. 28 field day, participants will be required to complete an online course through the Minnesota Trapper Association website at mntrappers.org. The completion page must be brought to the field-day portion of the class.
- Saturday, Sept. 28, field day involves eight hours - from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - of trapper instruction at the Hartzler residence located at 4361 County Road 97, International Falls. Participants should bring a bag lunch and dress appropriately for the weather.