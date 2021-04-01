A number of people in the community have been tracking the progress of, as local resident Bruce Lutgen called it, The Traveling Turkey.
Lutgen shared these photos, adding the lone turkey was first noticed traveling north about a week ago near Gemmell.
"He just keeps marching along," he told The Journal.
As of late morning today, the turkey continues his local walkabout, confirmed by this post by Irene Westerberg: If anyone up near the Falls has seen our Tom, please watch out for him. He has walked all the way from Gemmell or south of there. He lost his partner at the Margie swamp to a hit and run.
"Last we heard he was at Frazers Flats, headed to the Falls. Thank you for watching out for our turkey."
Our attention was first brought to the fowl's adventure Monday morning, by Helen Tveit.
Tveit, considered a trusted and credible source, put The Journal in motion.
A quick response to The Journal's inquiry about such a turkey journey from our local DNR Wildlife Supervisor Larry Petersen surprised us:
"Actually, this might be the bird I have seen a couple times along Highway 71. The first time it was near Margie and the second it was farther north, but south of Littlefork. So ... maybe.
"It is hard to say what the origin of it is since some game farm birds look very much like wild turkeys. It actually could be a wandering wild bird since there are turkeys just south of the Koochiching County line."
Lutgen reported that at Pelland Junction, the turkey made a logistic mistake, by taking a left at The Y, heading west.
The misguided turkey realized its mistake around Loman, when it reportedly turned around and headed east, passing the junction, and as of Wednesday morning, was seen in Papermaker's Colony area, just west of the International Falls city limits.
And while we know Canada's border remains closed now to all but essential travelers, Petersen wondered about the turkey's ultimate destination.
"Maybe by now it is in Canada?"