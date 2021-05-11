swans
A pair of trumpeter swans return to a pond east of International Falls for nesting. To tell between a trumpeter and tundra swan, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website says to listen for the trumpet-like call of the trumpeter swan. Trumpeters are usually larger than tundra swans. Seen up close, the trumpeter swan’s bill is solidly black; whereas, the tundra swan’s bill often has a yellow mark in front of its eye. In addition, when viewed head-on, the trumpeter swan’s forehead comes to a sharp point as it meets the top of the bill; this same area is rounded on the tundra swan.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LAUREL BEAGER