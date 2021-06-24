Lance Twombly will working on a detail at Voyageurs National Park as its chief ranger.
He started in late May and will be with at the park through mid-September, reports Bob DeGross, VNP superintendent. His typical position is as the supervisory law enforcement park ranger at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in northern Wisconsin.
Twombly began his NPS career as a seasonal summer law enforcement ranger at Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area in Montana in 2000. He returned the following summer and decided he wanted to do this work permanently. In 2002 he was hired at Gulf Islands National Seashore in southern Mississippi as a permanent, full-time law enforcement park ranger.
After surviving Hurricane Katrina, he transferred to Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri for about a year to include a three-month detail at Death Valley National Park. He then moved to Redwood National and State Parks in northern California. At this point in his career, he decided to try his hand at supervision and was selected as a first-line supervisor at Apostle Islands NL in 2011.
He grew up in the northeast U.S. in a small New England town. After high school, he joined the Army to find adventure and earn some money for college. He served his initial enlistment and decided to go back home to New Hampshire, join the New Hampshire Army National Guard, and attend the University of New Hampshire, where he received a Bachelor of Forestry. During this time, he was exposed to natural resource law enforcement and wound up in a seasonal law enforcement academy that allowed him to start his career.
The Army showed him a little bit of the world, but the NPS has really shown him this incredible nation by working at various parks for law enforcement, wildland fire, hurricane response, and special event assignments. He's excited to be here this summer to learn more about this area, the park, and this level of law enforcement to support the mission of the NPS.
Lance can be reached at the VOYA NP HQs via email (lance_twombly@nps.gov) or his office line at 218-283-6658.