Last summer, Veterans on the Water brought several red, white and blue boats and anglers to Kabetogama Lake.
This year, Veterans on the Water, a non profit organization based in Arlington, Minn., will return to the lake to fish the hard water in a red, white and blue wheeled fish house.
Kent and Dawn Keeler of Kabetogama Outdoors LLC have partnered with Veterans of the Water to help make ice fishing opportunities available to veterans.
This week the red, white and blue fish house was placed on the ice with the establishment of a nearby ice road.
Veterans are urged to call Kabetogama Outdoors LLC at 218-875-2281 to reserve space in the house, said Dawn.
Veterans on the Water rigged the new house with the group's colors and graphics to offer veterans the opportunity to ice fish on Kabetogama Lake.
Veterans pay nothing for the experience, Kent said.
Kent and his son got to know some of the Veterans on the Water group when they guided them a couple years ago. It was then the idea of a fish house for veterans came up.
Dawn said now that the ice road has been created, veterans can contact them and schedule a time to spend the day ice fishing.
"The holes will be drilled, the heat will be on and chairs are provided," she said.
