A group of about 15 veterans from across Minnesota got a chance to wet their line in Kabetogama Lake this past weekend, thanks to the Veterans on Water organization, and local support.
Steve Gillaspie, who describes himself as looking like Santa Claus, established Veterans on the Water in 2016, with the goal of providing veterans a fishing experience that includes excitement, fun and laughter.
As the group had breakfast Friday morning and later headed out from Kec’s Kove Resort in the organization’s red, white and blue pontoons, the goal of the organization had already been met, as jokes, ribbing and laughter had already been accomplished.
Led by local guide Tim Watson, all the group needed was to catch a few fish.
But if they didn’t, several were quick say that’s OK. Because the outing is more about camaraderie than it is about getting fish in the boat, they agreed.