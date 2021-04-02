Recent project successes in Voyageurs National Park will be celebrated at Voyageurs Spring Thaw, a free virtual event at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Voyageurs Conservancy, the official nonprofit partner of Voyageurs National Park, offers park supporters a chance to hear about the projects, as well support the park financially with special promotions and a silent auction.
As a part of the fundraising event, a silent auction is now open. See more about the event and register at voyageurs.org/springthaw
Keynote speaker Kevin Hainline will help people connect with each other through the stars. A nationally recognized astronomer, educator, and James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam scientist, Hainline will offer suggestions on ways to experience the night sky in Voyageurs National Park.
He’s traveled the world speaking about astronomy, science, creativity, and inspiration to bring people closer to the heavens.
In addition, special speaker Anton Treuer, professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University and author of many books, will share a traditional Ojibwe star story. His equity, education, and cultural work has put him on a path of service around the region, the nation, and the world.
Money raised at the Voyageurs Spring Thaw with help fund projects and programs aimed at keeping the park in its natural state.