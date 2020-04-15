Voyageurs National Park and its official partner Voyageurs National Park Association will celebrate National Park Week April 18-26.
Though social distancing and shelter-in-place alter how it is typically celebrated, National Park Week, VNPA and Voyageurs National Park are providing engaging options for families and individuals to participate and celebrate the park from home. A full list can be found online at www.voyageurs.org/nationalparkweek and https://www.nps.gov/voya/planyourvisit/celebrate-national-park-week.htm .
“Voyageurs at Night” kids art activity: Calling all artists, As Voyageurs National Park works to secure official Dark Sky Park Certification, help celebrate starry skies by submitting an art piece inspired by “Voyageurs at Night.” Art will be shared by VNPA and Voyageurs on social media. Full details can be found at www.voyageurs.org/kidsart.
Become a Junior Ranger at home: Download “Junior Ranger Night Explorer” and “Voyageurs Junior Ranger” booklets to learn about night skies and Voyageurs National Park from home. PDF Booklets can be found at www.voyageurs.org/juniorrangers.
Virtual learning series for kids - Wolves of Voyageurs: Join the VNPA Voyageurs Explorer as she virtually explores where wolves live in Voyageurs National Park and begin to learn about the adaptations or tools that wolves have that help them find prey. Virtual activity for elementary grades will be released Saturday.
DIY spring trash pick-up: The snow is melting and unfortunately, trash is appearing throughout the park, and in neighborhoods. Carry a bag with you on your next walk or hike to collect trash. To honor Earth Day on Wednesday, the park will feature trash-haul photos throughout the week. Send photos of your personal cleanup to vnpa@voyageurs.org. Continue to follow all social distancing policies, maintain six-feet distance from others, and stay local.
Become a Night Explorer: The park’s partner, VNPA, will host an online “Night Sky Explorer” webinar at 4 p.m. Tuesday: Robert “Astro Bob” King will share awe-inspiring celestial events, night-sky observation techniques, and answer participants’ questions. “Astro Bob” has extensive astronomy knowledge and instructed at the University of Minnesota Duluth and Marshall Alworth Planetarium since 1992. Learn more at www.voyageurs.org/events/nightskyexplorer.
Share stories, photos: VNP and VNPA staff say now, more than ever, it is so important to share the joy of emerging spring and the promise of summer. "We wish to spread the hope and tranquility that nature brings during this unsettled time," a news release said. "All are encouraged to share their favorite family photos and memories from Voyageurs National Park excursions using the hashtag #VoyageursLove and emailing vnpa@voyageurs.org."
Discover on April 25: Regional National Park sites like Voyageurs, the Mississippi River, and St. Croix National Scenic Riverway will host short virtual talks about trip planning and recreation so you can discover new parks from home. More informational available at voyageurs.org/nationalparkweek.