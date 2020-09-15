Over the course of the past two years, park staff have completed multiple rehabilitation projects at Ellsworth Rock Gardens, one of the multiple Visitor Destination sites located within Voyageurs National Park on Kabetogama Lake.
Through funding from the National Park Service and Voyageurs National Park Association (VNPA), the park’s official philanthropic partner, park staff were able to work on and complete the following projects at the heavily used Visitor Destination.
- Building and installation of 80-feet of floating dock
- An accessible lift installed on the new floating dock
- Railing installed along the accessible route
- A bench built at the beginning of the dock
- An accessible ramp installed on the new floating dock
- Edge protection added to dock and accessible route
- A series of six interpretive waysides to tell the story of the Ellsworth Rock Gardens
Park staff along with VNPA will be having an open house at the gardens in 2021 when we are safely able to do so. To learn more about Ellsworth Rock Gardens visit https://www.nps.gov/voya/learn/historyculture/ellsworth-rock-gardens.htm