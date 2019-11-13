Voyageurs National Park staff urge visitors to stay off the ice during this time of year, even when lake shores and bays appear to be completely frozen over.
Ice conditions are dangerous this time of year, and traveling across thin ice creates extreme danger to people who may need rescue and also to the rescuers, VNP staff said in a news release.
Sudden immersion in cold water can cause rapid, uncontrolled breathing, entrapment beneath the ice, shock, loss of consciousness, cardiac arrest, and other physical conditions that can lead to drowning. Death can occur within the first minutes of sudden immersion in freezing water.
Though ice may appear safe and inviting, ice thickness and quality currently vary widely, sometimes even within the range of a single footstep.
"Be safe," urges VNP staff. "Don’t go out on the ice this time of year."