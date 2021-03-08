Voyageurs National Park is no longer recommending travel on frozen lake surfaces within the park
Due to the warming weather, ice conditions are deteriorating quickly. Standing water and large areas of slush are appearing on frozen lake surfaces.
Park trail markers and hazard signs will be removed this week.
This year’s ice roads and all snowmobile routes are closed, as well as the Sphunge Island sledding hill. Other winter recreation trails in Voyageurs National park are no longer being maintained.
Visitors are welcome to come and hike the Oberholtzer Trail, the Rainy Lake Recreation Trail, and other park trails as conditions permit.
The Rainy Lake Visitor Center is open Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and park headquarters is open Monday through Friday 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m.