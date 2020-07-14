Voyageurs National Park has seen an increase in black bear activity at campsites throughout the park and reminds visitors to be bear aware.
Multiple factors can play into why bears are more active this time of year such as dry conditions creating a lack of available food source and the potential of an increase in visitor activity in the park. Park staff would like to remind visitors to take precautions by storing food properly and picking up trash at campsites.
Here are a few ways to keep you and wildlife safe while visiting bear country:
- Store food in established bear-proof food lockers at campsites. When camping, keep all scented items (e.g., food, garbage, toiletries such as toothpaste, soap, and scented lip balm) locked in a food locker.
- Hang food in trees 10-feet up and 4-feet out when there is no food locker provided.
- Keep your campsite clean and free of things that may attract bears.
- Always keep your pets leashed and attended to.
- Houseboaters should keep all food inside the closed cabin area.
- If you have a close encounter with a bear, do not approach it. Do not run; step back slowly. Haze it by yelling and waving your arms to scare it away.
- Report all bear encounters and sightings to Voyageurs National Park staff by speaking with a ranger or calling park headquarters at (218) 283-6600.
Voyageurs National Park staff want to let visitors know that no bear incidents have resulted in harm to visitors at this time.