If you go

A public meeting will take place at the park headquarters Building, 360 Highway 11 East, at 6 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday at noon, a Facebook Live meeting will be hosted by the Voyageurs Conservancy.

Following the phase of civic engagement from June 28 to July 25, feedback will determine how, or if, rate changes would be implemented.

The public is invited to provide input on the proposed fee changes using any of the following methods; all responses must be received no later than July 25:

Online (June 28 – July 25): https://parkplanning.nps.gov/RecFeeProposal

Email: voya_rec_fee_comments@nps.gov

Leave a voice message: (218) 283-6708

Mail a letter with your comments to: Voya Rec Fee Comments, 360 Highway 11 East, International Falls, MN 56649

