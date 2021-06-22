Voyageurs National Park will seek public input through two informational meetings in June to discuss possible fee changes associated with the park.
The process
The authority to charge recreational fees at national parks stems from the 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA). Annual comparability studies are required to determine if amenity fees are in line with other public and private locations offering similar visitor services, to ensure the park does not undercut local options, and so rates can be adjusted accordingly.
This proposal seeks to increase rates on existing boat tour, camping amenity and houseboat permit fees, and establish new fees for low-use season camping, primitive campsites, winter equipment rentals, and specialized ranger-led interpretive programs. Voyageurs National Park has not proposed increases since tour fees were last approved in 2010 and since camping and houseboat fees were approved in 2013.
As a park that collects less than $500,000 in fees annually, ninety-seven percent of the recreation fees collected at Voyageurs National Park stay at the park, to fund projects that directly enhance the visitor experience and to support the operation of the reservation system. Recreation fee dollars have funded the cleaning and maintaining of park sites, the ongoing improvement and rehabilitation of campsite structures, and backcountry trail repairs. Recreation fees have also purchased fire rings, picnic tables and bear lockers to replace deteriorating amenities.
Since the implementation of the reservation system in 2014, the park’s recreation usage has been more accurately monitored, showing an average increase in camping activity of 11% per year. Like many recreation areas, 2020 brought a spike in usage to Voyageurs at 40% over the previous 5-year average for camping and 35% over the previous 3-year average for houseboating. This trend appears to be persisting, as camping reservations made on the day they became available for the 2021 season increased 56% from that of 2020. With this increased pressure on park sites comes greater maintenance and resource protection needs throughout the districts.
“We are committed to keeping the park affordable, but we also want to provide visitors with the best possible experience,” said Voyageurs National Park Superintendent Bob DeGross in a news statement. “The proposed rate changes would allow us to do that. Additional revenue would help sustain existing programs, allow for the enhancement of visitor destination sites throughout the park, support resource monitoring at campsites and houseboat sites, and offset the annual increased cost of maintaining and improving the park’s camping and recreational infrastructure.”
Tour fees cover costs associated with operating the tour boat program, including fuel, boat repair and maintenance, supplies and educational tools for interpretive programs, and approximately 75 percent of the seasonal staff that captain the vessels and conduct tours.
This rate change proposal includes the implementation of the following new fees:
- Low-Use Season camping at designated park campsites, from October 1 through April 30, currently requires a Reservation System Fee of $10, with no nightly fee. This proposal would establish a nominal nightly rate at all campsites.
- The park has developed two trailside camping areas along the 26-mile Kab-Ash Trail, aptly named Primitive Campsites due to their remote locations and minimal amenities of cleared areas for tents and a fire ring, which will be added to the reservation system in 2022.
- Winter Equipment Rental fees will help make the program self-sustaining so we can continue to offer these traditional means of exploring the park, and replace and upgrade snowshoes and cross-country skis, poles and boots as needed.
- A Special Interpretive Program Fee would provide the funding needed for programs that require special preparation and supplies. This includes north canoe tours and new programming being developed to highlight the park’s recent dark sky certification.
- Free interpretive programs will always continue to be offered, like the Ethnobotanical Garden Tour, Campfire Talks, Notes from the North Woods Series, and more.
In 2019, more than 233,000 park visitors contributed an estimated 19.2 million to the local economy and supported 278 jobs related to tourism.