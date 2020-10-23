Voyageurs National Park staff will conduct prescribed burns throughout park wetlands to treat areas of invasive hybrid cattails from October to June.
Activities include burning floating and rooted cattails as well as other wetland areas to remove dead vegetation, rejuvenate wetland plant communities, and reduce woody plant encroachment.
If conditions allow, initial prescribed burns will begin on selected wetlands near the Rainy Lake Visitor Center and other adjacent portions of Black Bay this week.
Later in the winter, efforts will shift to wetlands in Reuter Creek, Dove, Olson, and Cranberry Bays.
Burning operations will only occur during daylight hours. Visitors are reminded that smoke will be generated by the burning operations and to avoid areas of active burning.
Hybrid cattails have invaded approximately 500-acres of wetlands in Voyageurs, displacing native communities of plants such as wild rice, sedges, rushes, and native cattail. This long-term project will improve habitat for wildlife, provide enhanced opportunities for fishing, and help restore wetlands to a more diverse, natural state. More information on the project can be found at: www.nps.gov/voya/learn/nature/cattails.
This project is funded by a variety of organizations including Voyageurs National Park Association, Clean Air Act Settlement Fund, the National Park Service, and by the Initiative Foundation and the Outdoor Heritage Fund as part of the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.